Manchester City fans react to John Stones’ England performance vs Poland

A section of Manchester City fans reacted positively to the performance of John Stones during England’s 2-1 win over Poland in a World Cup qualifier last night.

The Three Lions took the lead after just 19 minutes when captain Harry Kane found the back of the net from the penalty spot.





However, Poland managed to find the equaliser before the hour mark, owing to a howler from Stones who squandered possession in the box.

The Cityzens star was in a one against two situation, and he gifted the ball straight to Arkadiusz Milik, who made a simple pass for Jakub Molder to score.

Stones made amends for his mistake six minutes from time with a powerful header at the back post before Harry Maguire unleashed a powerful shot past Wojciech Szczesny.

Several City fans on Twitter were delighted for the 26-year-old, who is having an excellent season at the club level.

John Stones made a mistake, put it behind him and then went on to assist the winning goal for England. That’s elite mentality right there — ⚡️🇧🇼 (@Priceless_Silva) March 31, 2021

John Stones getting an assist to being everyone back down to Earth, he’s the last person that deserves any sort of slander after the season he’s had — ¹⁰ (@SxrgioSZN) March 31, 2021

This is where you’ve seen a change in Stones. A mistake before would have knocked his confidence down, but now he’s made up for it with that assist — Sarah (@Stonesology) March 31, 2021

John Stones assist , my boy has redeemed himself 😋. — Nwanneka OmecheMcfc (@nwanneka_omeche) March 31, 2021

Stones has been faultless with his displays for the Cityzens this term, where he has established himself as the regular central defensive partner alongside Ruben Dias.

His performances have seen him return to the national side, and he looked disappointed to concede the goal with what was Poland’s only shot on target.

He got the chance to redeem himself with an assist for the winning goal, highlighting the confidence with which he has been playing this term.

The Cityzens are still vying for an unprecedented quadruple, and Stones will have a key role to play at the heart of the defence in the coming weeks.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com

