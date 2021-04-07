Manchester City fans rave about Kevin De Bruyne’s sublime display vs Borussia Dortmund

Some Manchester City fans on Twitter hailed the performance of Kevin De Bruyne following the 2-1 triumph over Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final at the Etihad Stadium.

The Cityzens took the lead after just 19 minutes on the clock as De Bruyne orchestrated the move from the centre of the park before converting from a Riyad Mahrez pass in the six-yard box.

Pep Guardiola’s side had several chances to double the advantage especially through Phil Foden, but they were unable to capitalise. Marco Reus eventually bagged a vital away goal for the visitors in the 84th minute.

Dortmund seemed on course for a well-earned draw until Foden scored a late winner before stoppage time. De Bruyne produced a sublime delivery for Ilkay Gundogan at the far post, who put the ball on the plate for Foden to find the back of the net.

De Bruyne had an impressive captain’s performance with one goal, two key passes, two take-ons, and was successful with 100 percent of his long-balls. A number of the club’s faithful were clearly delighted with his showing on the night.

Kevin De Bruyne is Mr Champions League for Manchester City. He always puts in a big performance when the pressures on. By far the best midfielder on the planet. God I love Manchester City. What a club. What a win. — Ryan.🇧🇷 (@FavelaFIair) April 6, 2021

De Bruyne with the captain’s armband performing for City on the big stage yet again. What a player — ⚡️🇧🇼 (@Priceless_Silva) April 6, 2021

i’m running out of things to say about Kevin De Bruyne, seriously what is there to say at this point? we’re just so lucky to have this man in our team, what an unbelievable player he is. pic.twitter.com/BWkUaFmBKL — 𝓛𝓮𝓮🍊 (@IeeSZN) April 6, 2021

Guys, Kevin de Bruyne is playing like he’s desperate for that Champions League. What a performance, best midfielder in the world. pic.twitter.com/IiHq6cAN4t — ⁹ (@JesusRoIe) April 6, 2021

Messi aside, I do not believe there is a footballer in the world playing as well as Kevin De Bruyne is right now — Baldiola (@TeacherOfBall) April 6, 2021

The Cityzens faced a potential tricky trip to Dortmund at 1-1, but the late goal from Foden has provided them with a slight advantage for the return leg.

De Bruyne has produced a number of stunning displays this season, and the Belgian appears determined to guide the club to a maiden Champions League crown.

He was out on the sidelines with a hamstring injury earlier this year, but since his comeback, he has instantly proved his value with top-notch performances.

