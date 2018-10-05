Manchester City could agree deal for Rodon, Swansea could throw spanner in the works

According to the Mirror, Manchester City could agree a deal for Swansea City defender Joe Rodon. The Jacks, however, are trying to throw a spanner in the works by getting the centre-back to sign a new deal at the Liberty Stadium. Rodon has been urged by his manager Graham Potter to spurn the advances of Man City and commit his future to Swansea.
Potter said: “We need to do this quickly and that’s something we’re working on as a club behind the scenes. Joe is a young player who is still at the start of his career. He’s clever and mature enough to know he’s only played nine matches. He knows he’s in the best place for him and in an environment which suits him.”
With Rodon’s contract expiring next summer, Swansea are running out of time to tie him down and will be resigned to losing him if they can’t agree terms on an extension. He’s risen through the youth ranks to the City first-team this season, making nine Championship appearances, so regular playing time could be a major factor behind his decision.
The Sky Blues are a hard team to turn down, given they’re managed by Pep Guardiola and won the Premier League title with 100 points last season, but Rodon wouldn’t stand a chance of senior level football given he’d have Vincent Kompany, Nicolas Otamendi, John Stones and Aymeric Laporte for competition.
At Swansea, he’s getting competitive action on a weekly basis which will do wonders for his development. A move could ensue a little later in his career, but Potter is hoping Rodon will give the Welsh outfit another year of service before eyeing a switch.
