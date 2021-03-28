Manchester City convinced Kevin De Bruyne will sign a new contract – Fabrizio Romano

Manchester City are convinced that Kevin De Bruyne will put pen-to-paper on a new contract in the near future, reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano claims.

The Belgium international had a superb 2019/2020 campaign with the Cityzens with 16 goals and 23 assists as he was named the PFA Player of the Year.





In the current season, he has been hampered by a couple of muscle injuries, but he has still excelled with seven goals and 16 assists from 31 outings.

His contract with the Cityzens does not expire until June 2023, but the club are keen to reward him with an extension at the earliest possibility.

Talks have been underway for a while and Romano has said that it is only a matter of time before he signs a fresh deal with the runaway Premier League leaders.

Manchester City are convinced that Kevin De Bruyne will sign a new contract, “just a matter of time” – he’s staying. Raheem Sterling is also on the agenda among players to negotiate a new contract, work in progress. Sergio Agüero will decide his future in the next weeks. 🔵 #MCFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 27, 2021

Despite De Bruyne’s efforts, the club only lifted the Carabao Cup last term, but they could win an unprecedented quadruple this time around.

The Cityzens coped with De Bruyne’s injury absence earlier this year without much concern as Ilkay Gundogan stepped up with multiple standout displays.

However, the 29-year-old is still the club’s most creative midfielder and he could have a defining role to play in their quest for trophies in the end of season run-in.

His stock will rise further, if the Cityzens go on to win their maiden Champions League title this term. The club obviously want him to commit to a long-term deal prior to that.

