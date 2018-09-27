Manchester City close to agreeing new deal for Foden

According to The Sun, Manchester City are close to agreeing a new deal for Phil Foden. The highly-rated midfielder recently scored his first goal at senior level against Oxford United in the League Cup and is expected to spend the season in the first-team. Foden has made four appearances in all competitions in 2018/19 and will now be rewarded for the progress he’s made.
The 18-year-old, who has made one appearance for the England u19s, has risen through the youth ranks to feature 14 times under Pep Guardiola. He’s been likened to Andres Iniesta due to his awareness on the pitch and quick feet to get out of tight situations. His current deal with City has two years to run, but the Sky Blues want to avoid the risk of losing him by not tying him down sooner.
Foden has been patiently waiting for more opportunities and Guardiola has made it clear that this season could be a breakthrough campaign for the teenager. He should be open to signing a new deal with Manchester City as a result, so long as the two parties can agree personal terms. Talks are expected to take place imminently.
