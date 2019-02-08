Manchester City aiming to keep up the pressure by beating Chelsea

Manchester City face Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday aiming to record their third victory in eight days.
City followed up last weekend’s 3-1 win against Arsenal with a 2-0 success at Everton on Wednesday to move to the top of the table.
Liverpool could knock them off top spot if they avoid defeat against Bournemouth on Saturday, but City will be eager to keep up the pressure with a victory over the Blues.
HEAD-TO-HEAD
The two sides have faced each other 43 times in the Premier League, with Chelsea winning 25 and drawing seven of those meetings.
However, City have won four and drawn two of their last nine games against Chelsea.
They have won 12 out of 13 games at home this season, scoring 43 goals.
Chelsea’s form on the road has been patchy, with the Blues winning seven out of 12 matches away from Stamford Bridge.
City have conceded goals in seven of their last 10 league games and both teams to score on Sunday looks interesting.
TEAM NEWS
Benjamin Mendy is close to a return following a knee injury, but Vincent Kompany and Claudio Bravo remain on the sidelines for City.
Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling should return to the starting line-up after dropping to the bench against Everton.
Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has recovered from a minor knee problem and is expected to play.
Predicted line-ups:
Man City: Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Danilo, De Bruyne, Fernandinho, D. Silva, Sterling, Aguero, Sane.
Chelsea: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Rudiger, Alonso, Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Willian, Higuain, Hazard.
KEY STATISTICS
City moved back to top of the table for the first time since December 15 with their victory over Everton.
They have scored with their first shot on target in 15 league games this season – six more than any other team.
City will set a Premier League record if they can score over 1.5 goals – the 15th time in a row they would have done so.
Chelsea’s five goals against Huddersfield last weekend was the first time they managed that feat in a league game since December 2017.
Gonzalo Higuain became the first Chelsea player to score twice on their home league debut for the club since Mario Stanic versus West Ham United in 2000.
Chelsea’s last victory at the Etihad Stadium was a 3-1 success back in 2016.
MATCH PREDICTION
Talk that City’s title challenge was dealt a blow with their recent defeat at Newcastle United appears to have been premature.
Liverpool’s failure to beat Leicester City and West Ham United in their last two games has exposed their vulnerabilities and there are likely to be more twists and turns to come.
Aside from the Newcastle result City have been in excellent form, winning 10 of their last 11 matches in all competitions.
Sergio Aguero’s hat-trick against Arsenal last weekend took his league tally to 14 for the season and he will be a big threat to Chelsea’s defence.
He has bagged eight goals in 17 previous appearances against the Blues and it would be no surprise to see him score anytime on Sunday.
With Liverpool expected to regain top spot by beating Bournemouth on Saturday, City will be keen to pick up three points this weekend.
Chelsea have lost their last two away matches and it’s difficult to imagine them ending that run at the Etihad Stadium.
City’s forward line should keep the visitors on the back foot and a second successive 3-1 home victory could be on the cards.