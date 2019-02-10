Manchester City roll out the big guns for Chelsea test

Manchester City face Chelsea on Sunday aiming to return to the top of the Premier League.
Liverpool’s victory over Bournemouth yesterday moved them three points ahead of City, but Pep Guardiola’s side can regain first place if they defeat the Blues.
City have faced Chelsea 43 times in the Premier League, winning 11 and drawing seven of those meetings.
However, City have won 12 out of 13 games at home this season and will fancy their chances of enhancing that record this weekend.
Chelsea have been inconsistent away from Stamford Bridge this term, winning seven of their 12 outings on the road.
City were beaten 2-0 at Chelsea earlier in the season, but they are fancied to gain their revenge on Sunday.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
Your #mancity line-up to take on Chelsea! 🙌
XI | Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko, Fernandinho (C), Gundogan, De Bruyne, Sterling, Bernardo, Aguero
SUBS | Muric, Danilo, Sané, Silva, Mahrez, Otamendi, Jesus@HaysWorldwide ⚽️ #MCICHE pic.twitter.com/oyaHfKTuRc
— Manchester City (@ManCity) February 10, 2019
The team news is in! 📝
Here's how we line up this afternoon… 👇#MCICHE pic.twitter.com/Lihxd4hSIQ
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 10, 2019