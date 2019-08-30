Blog Competitions English Premier League Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion injury update & predicted starting line-ups

Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion injury update & predicted starting line-ups

30 August, 2019 Brighton, English Premier League, Manchester City

Manchester City welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday hoping to continue their unbeaten start to the Premier League season.

City have picked up seven points from their opening three games as they chase a third successive title.

Their home draw with Tottenham Hotspur is the only blemish on their record and they will be eager to pick up three points this weekend.

City star Gabriel Jesus suffered a hamstring injury in training and could be out for a few weeks.

Leroy Sane and Benjamin Mendy are also out for City, but John Stones may return.

Brighton collected four points from their first two matches, before losing at home to Southampton last weekend.

Jose Izquierdo, Yves Bissouma and Ezequiel Schelotto all miss out for the visitors, while Florin Andone is suspended.

Predicted starting line-ups:

Man City: Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Zinchenko, De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo, Mahrez, Aguero, Sterling.​

Brighton: Ryan, Duffy, Dunk, Burn, Montoya, Stephens, Propper, March, Maupay, Murray, Trossard.

About The Author

michaeljblack

I'm a North West based freelance sports journalist with a passion for football. Follow me on Twitter @mjblack_ for my ramblings about the British game (plus other things thrown in for good measure).