Manchester City aware of release clause in Jack Grealish’s contract

Manchester City are aware of the release clause in the contract of Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish, Football Insider reports.

The England international has had another fine season for the Villans, registering seven and 12 goals from just 23 appearances in all competitions.

It was recently claimed that Grealish would welcome a summer move to the Cityzens as he looks to play Champions League football and win the Premier League.

It is now reported that the Cityzens are aware of the buy-out clause in the midfielder’s contract ahead of a potential move for his services this summer.

Sportslens view:

Grealish has played for the Villans in his entire career, but he may be assessing his options when the current campaign comes to a close.

The Midlands outfit were in the mix for European football earlier this term, but his injury has contributed to their drastic dip in form as they lie 11th.

A move to the Cityzens won’t necessarily assure him a starting berth, with manager Pep Guardiola preferring to chop and change his options.

However, he will be keen to establish himself with an elite European outfit in his prime and win trophies, which won’t be the case at Villa.

The exact value of his release clause has not been mentioned, but it could be a significant sum considering he has four more years left on his contract.

Grealish recently suffered a setback on his return from a shin problem. The 25-year-old is unlikely to return until the final week of April.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com

Read: Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Chelsea vs Manchester City.