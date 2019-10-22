Manchester City vs Atalanta confirmed starting line-ups

Manchester City host Atalanta on Tuesday aiming to record their third successive victory in the Champions League this season.
The Serie A side are yet to pick up a point in Group C and City are big favourites to strengthen their position at the top of the standings.
City have beaten Shakhtar Donetsk and Dinamo Zagreb without conceding a goal and it’s difficult to imagine them being troubled by Atalanta.
Pep Gaurdiola’s side head into the game on the back of a comfortable 2-0 victory at Crystal Palace in the Premier League over the weekend.
Atalanta blew a three goal lead at Lazio on Saturday to draw 3-3, but they remain third in Italy’s top flight.
They are playing in the Champions League for the first time in their history having finished third in Serie A last term.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
Your team for tonight! 💙
XI | Ederson, Walker, Rodrigo, Fernandinho (C), Mendy, Gundogan, Foden, De Bruyne, Sterling, Mahrez, Aguero
SUBS | Bravo, Stones, Jesus, Bernardo, Silva, Cancelo, Otamendi.
🔵 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/GzaKdpKRS3
— Manchester City (@ManCity) October 22, 2019
Così in campo all’Etihad Stadium! 👇
Our Starting XI for #ManCityAtalanta! 👀#UCL #GoAtalantaGo ⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/7KpSMCJC30
— Atalanta B.C. (@Atalanta_BC) October 22, 2019