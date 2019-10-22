Blog Competitions UEFA Champions League Manchester City vs Atalanta confirmed starting line-ups

Manchester City vs Atalanta confirmed starting line-ups

22 October, 2019 Atalanta, Manchester City, UEFA Champions League

Manchester City host Atalanta on Tuesday aiming to record their third successive victory in the Champions League this season.

The Serie A side are yet to pick up a point in Group C and City are big favourites to strengthen their position at the top of the standings.

City have beaten Shakhtar Donetsk and Dinamo Zagreb without conceding a goal and it’s difficult to imagine them being troubled by Atalanta.

Pep Gaurdiola’s side head into the game on the back of a comfortable 2-0 victory at Crystal Palace in the Premier League over the weekend.

Atalanta blew a three goal lead at Lazio on Saturday to draw 3-3, but they remain third in Italy’s top flight.

They are playing in the Champions League for the first time in their history having finished third in Serie A last term.

Confirmed starting line-ups:

