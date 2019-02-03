Manchester City roll out the big guns against Arsenal

Manchester City host Arsenal on Sunday aiming to get their Premier League title bid back on track.
City’s 2-1 defeat at Newcastle United in midweek left them five points behind Liverpool.
A victory at the Etihad Stadium would crank up the pressure on the Reds ahead of their visit to West Ham United on Monday.
The Gunners have dropped to fifth in the table following Chelsea’s 5-0 victory over Huddersfield Town on Saturday.
City have won their last three Premier League games against Arsenal – they haven’t won four consecutive top-flight games against xthe Gunners since April 1937.
Arsenal have lost on seven of their last 11 visits to the Etihad in all competitions.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
Man City: Ederson, Walker, Laporte, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Silva, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Sterling, Aguero.
Arsenal: Leno, Lichtsteiner, Kolasinac, Mustafi, Monreal, Koscielny, Torreira, Guendouzi, Iwobi, Aubameyang, Lacazette.
Manchester City vs Arsenal Betting Tips
Both sides will be desperate to pick up three points this weekend. Back City to win and both teams to score at 11/8 with 138.com here.
Sergio Aguero has scored 11 league goals this season. Bet on the forward to score first at 3/1.
City won 3-1 in last season’s corresponding fixture. They are priced at 17/2 to repeat the scoreline with 138.com.