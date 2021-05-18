Manchester City and Manchester United set to offer Harry Kane £80million in wages to tempt him from Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City and Manchester United are ready to offer Harry Kane £80 million in wages in order to tempt him from Tottenham Hotspur this summer, according to The Sun.

The 27-year-old wants to leave Spurs at the end of the season with Champions League football unavailable again next term, and both Pep Guardiola and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are ready to go head-to-head to bring him to Manchester.





City and United are both prepared to hand Kane a five-year contract with a £300,000-a-week basic salary.

Tottenham value the England international at £150 million, but they could be forced to do business for around £30m less if Kane insists on leaving.

Man City and Man Utd would have ended up paying the star striker around £78m in wages at the end of five years should he join either of them, and there would be further bonuses and clauses for goals scored, milestone reached and trophies won.

Such a deal would make Kane one of the English top-flight best-paid players, and both Mancunian teams are ready to go the extra length to land one of the best goalscorers on the planet in order to dominate domestically and on the continent.

The Spurs star has 165 Premier League goals and 220 goals in all competitions for his club, but silverware has eluded him.

There are no guarantees that things will get better with Tottenham apparently in a decline.

They will be hoping to seal Europa League qualification by winning their last two games of the campaign, and Kane is not keen to continue playing on Thursday nights.

Man Utd and City have sealed qualification for next season’s Champions League and are both in the finals of the two continental showpieces.

Guardiola’s side will clash with Chelsea – one of Kane’s many admirers – in the Champions League final, while the Red Devils will hope to pip Villarreal to the Europa League prize.

In other news, Sportslens has taken a look at which club Kane should join next.