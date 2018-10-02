Manchester City and Liverpool scouting Milinkovic-Savic, bad news could be to follow for both

According to the Mirror, Manchester City and Liverpool are both scouting the same player – Lazio midfielder Milinkovic-Savic. The bad news is, however, that Lazio are confident of agreeing a new deal for the midfielder which would surely end any chance of him leaving in January or next summer.
The 23-year-old, who was heavily-linked with a move to Manchester United in the summer, has picked up where he left off in 2017/18 and has developed a host of new admirers. With United signing Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk, they may not return for Milinkovic-Savic, but Manchester City and Liverpool could lodge a bid soon.
City missed out on both Fred and Jorginho over the summer and could make the Serbian international their top priority. Pep Guardiola has Fabian Delph, Ilkay Gundogan, David Silva, Fernandinho and Kevin De Bruyne for options in the middle of the park and has had to utilise Bernardo Silva in the makeshift role to make up for injuries.
Liverpool aren’t short of options in midfield, however, with Jurgen Klopp boasting Naby Keita, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner, Adam Lallana and Georginio Wijnaldum, so the Reds may not have a need for another ball-player. That’s not to say Milinkovic-Savic wouldn’t be a great addition to any side.
The box-to-box player can turn defence into attack and is a threat in both boxes. He would improve any team in Europe, but his impending new Lazio deal could kill any chance of him leaving.
