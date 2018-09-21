Manchester City agree new deal for Aguero

Manchester City confirm Sergio Aguero has signed a new one year deal with the club. The highly-rated forward’s initial contract expired in 2020 but his form under manager Pep Guardiola has earned himself a 12-month extension.
Aguero joined the Sky Blues from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and has gone on to make 299 appearances in all competitions, scoring an impressive 204 goals. He’ll have been at City for a decade when his contract expires in 2021, something he revealed to City TV that was his objective when he first joined City.
“I am happy for this additional year,” Aguero said. “My idea was being here for 10 years. I’ve been here for seven years, it’s going to be 10 when the contract expires. Hopefully, that’s going to happen. This was the main reason I signed.”
In his seven years at the Etihad Stadium, the Argentine international has won three Premier League titles (2012, 2014, 2018) and three League Cups (2014, 2016, 2018) and has been the club’s top scorer in all competitions every single season. Aguero has scored an outstanding 146 Premier League goals and has shown no signs of slowing down.
Aguero netted 30 goals in 39 appearances across the board in 2017/18 and has started this season quickly too – five goals in seven games. City are currently third in the Premier League with 13 points from five games, having beaten Arsenal, Huddersfield Town, Newcastle United and Fulham while drawing with Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Stats from Transfermarkt.