Manchester City agree £650m kit deal with Puma

Manchester City have agreed a mega kit deal with German company Puma.
According to Guardian, the defending Premier League champions have signed a 10-year deal with Puma worth around £65m per season.
Björn Gulden, Puma’s chief executive, said: “This is a historic day for us, what we are doing has not been done before. This is an unprecedented partnership that resets the model on a truly global scale.”
The agreement is the second most lucrative kit deal in English football. Only Manchester United have a better deal with Adidas worth around £73m per annum.
The report shows how Manchester City are closing the gap with Manchester United and other European giants off the pitch as well.
On the pitch, Pep Guardiola’s men have come a long way. They are considerably better than Manchester United but in order to sustain that position and grow into a super club, City will have to match the likes of United and Barcelona commercially as well.
Spanish giants Barcelona have a contract with Nike worth £132m a season.
Manchester City fans will be delighted with the growth on and off the pitch.
The Premier League giants are currently focused on retaining their Premier League crown. They are chasing Liverpool in the title race. The Reds are just one point ahead in the table with ten games left.