Manchester City 2020/21 Home, Away and Third Kits

The Manchester City kits for the 2020-21 season have been inspired by different elements from the City and the culture of Manchester.

It is a throwback to the traditional artworks of the region.





Manchester City 2020/21 Home Kit

Puma have created the Manchester City 2020-21 home shirt after taking inspiration from the mosaic artworks found in the northern quarter of Manchester.

The home shirt is sky blue in colour and it features white mosaic patterns across the front and the sleeves.

The shorts for the Manchester City home kit are white or blue, depending on the opposition. The Manchester City home kit is completed with blue socks and the logos are designed in dark blue.

Manchester City 2020/21 Away Kit

The away kit is black in colour and there is a presence of the dark denim shade.

The home shirt derived its inspiration from the mosaic artwork in Manchester and the away kit has been inspired by the buildings in the Castlefield area of Manchester.

The pattern on the shirt is inspired by the architecture of the city.

The logos are designed in copper-gold colour and black/gold shorts and dark denim/gold socks complete the Manchester City away kit for the 2020-21 season.

Manchester City 2020/21 Third Kit

The third kit takes inspiration from the music and fashion culture of Manchester.

It is predominantly white in colour with a standard navy colour tone print. The bold and eye-catching paisley pattern is present on the front and the sleeves of the shirt.

The shorts are dark blue or white depending on the opposition and the kit is completed with white socks.

How do you feel about this season’s Manchester City’s kits? Let us know on Twitter.

And remember to check out the rest of our 2020 Premier League kits.