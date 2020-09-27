Managers back Premier League £250 million ‘bail out’ for EFL clubs

Last week, Macclesfield Town were wound up for just £500,000 pounds. Last year, Bury fans also experienced the loss of their football club. Football brings so much joy to people’s lives and it is heartbreaking to see football clubs going out of business. But with so much money in football, why are the Premier League not doing more to support smaller clubs in these challenging times? Well, a new initiative has been thought of – a £250 million ‘bail out’ from Premier League clubs. Whilst it still has to be voted for by Premier League clubs, it is certainly a step in the right direction.

So what have some of the top managers in the Premier League said about the initiative that will rescue endangered football clubs?





Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp is loved not just by Liverpool fans but by football fans. His bubbly charisma, sense of humour and hilarious press conferences have won over many football fans. But what does the manager of the league champions have to say about the idea of Premier League ‘bailing out’ bankrupt football clubs?

Jurgen Klopp said on the matter, “people in a better position should help people in a lesser position”. He added: “Yes, football should try to help themselves, ourselves, however you say it. I agree on that 100 per cent.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Solskjaer is the manager of one of the biggest clubs in the world, Manchester United. He is a legend there as a player and has been the manager at Old Trafford for one and a half seasons. So what did Solskjaer say about the idea of the £250 million ‘bail out’?

The Norwegian has admitted he is “worried for League One and League Two clubs; lower teams.” However, Solskjaer did go onto say that Premier League clubs were also losing money in the current climate.

Chris Wilder

Chris Wilder has overseen a remarkable rise to the top for Sheffield United. Wilder took over the club when they were in League One and last season guided the Blades to 10th place in the Premier League. The straight-talking Yorkshireman has seen first-hand the perilous financial positions of lower league football clubs. Here’s what Wilder had to say:

Chris Wilder warned the Yorkshire region would be a poorer place if any of its clubs went under.

“In the area in which we live, we are extremely proud of all the clubs that are strong and keep the area going. The part football plays in this part of the world is huge. We are not a one-club city and we are not a two- or three-club area. Football is a huge part of life in South Yorkshire and it needs to be protected. The Premier League is the most powerful in the pyramid, so I would like to see that happen.”

Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard is a Chelsea legend. The young English manager is proving to be a very opinionated manager. So what does Frank think?

Frank Lampard spoke about the matter in his press conference ahead of their 6-0 thrashing of Barnsley.

“In football if you are talking about how Premier League clubs can help those lower down in the leagues, we have paid for the tests for Barnsley,” Lampard said. “It’s a sign of a club in the Premier League doing the right thing. I think it’s important that the Premier League as a collective looks at supporting the EFL, the leagues below and grassroots football, absolutely.

“That’s the base of why we’re all here. I started and [a lot] of the young players started in Sunday league football. I’ve managed in the Championship. I understand a lot of the difficulties clubs are having, so I think there certainly can be a conversation.

“I can’t go too political because I don’t know enough about the numbers, but I do think clubs in the Premier League and the Premier League themselves have a heart. They understand [the situation] and I’m sure as we move forward they will be making positive moves on that front.”

Steve Bruce

Steve Bruce, currently the manager of Newcastle, knows the Championship and lower leagues well as a manager. Bruce has recently conveyed his thoughts on the worrying situations smaller clubs clubs find themselves in.

Steve Bruce has said he fears many clubs could struggle to survive. “My thoughts are always with the smaller clubs. They have been there 100 years and, unfortunately if we are not careful, I think we are going to see a lot of them find it very difficult and may not survive.

“There has to be something we can do, there must be some light at the end of the tunnel. Otherwise, these clubs are going to fall away, which is really sad.”

Overview

It is fantastic that the idea has already got the support of some of the best Premier League managers. You would really hope that the premier League clubs agree to the idea and help rescue smaller clubs in these difficult time before its too late.