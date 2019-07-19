Manager confirms Elhamed is on his way to Celtic

Celtic are expected to sign the Hapoel Beer Sheva defender Hatem Abd Elhamed this summer.
The club’s manager has confirmed that the player’s choice is understandable.
Speaking to the Scottish Sun, he said: “It’s natural that Hatem will go to a big club like Celtic that pays him a lot of money.”
Elhamed will add some much-needed depth and quality to Celtic’s back four. The 28-year-old can play as a right-back as well as a centre back.
Neil Lennon has lost defenders like Boyata and Benkovic this summer and it is an area that the Hoops will have to strengthen significantly. The Celtic boss has already signed Boli and Jullien.
It seems that Elhamed will be his next defensive addition.
It will be interesting to see if the Scottish giants manage to improve their attack now.
Dembele is yet to replaced properly and Celtic got away with a weak attack last year. However, they will have to sign a quality striker if they want to defend their trophies next season.
The likes of Rangers will be stronger next year and Lennon will need a better squad to compete on all fronts.