Man Utd would agree £200m deal for Pogba who ‘wants to go’, Mourinho desperate to sell

According to the Mirror, Manchester United would agree a £200m deal for Paul Pogba who reportedly ‘wants to go’ after an ongoing fallout with manager Jose Mourinho. The United boss is desperate to sell Pogba, having recently taken away the captaincy on a permanent basis, so a transfer could be on the cards in the coming months.
Barcelona are interested in his signature but won’t meet his lofty asking price to bring Pogba to the Camp Nou. Given Mourinho doesn’t want the French international at the club anymore and the player himself is unhappy and looking for a way out, Barca should be able to agree a deal for much less than £200m.
Since leaving Juventus to return to United in 2016, Pogba has gone on to make 95 appearances in all competitions, winning the Europa League and League Cup under Mourinho. However, his time at Old Trafford looks to be up as his fallout with Jose has come to a head – resulting in Pogba being dropped against Derby County in the third round of the League Cup.
It’s unknown if the World Cup winner would be moved on mid-season, but there may be new developments made when the winter transfer opens in January.
