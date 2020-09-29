Man Utd submit second bid for Alex Telles

Manchester United are working to finalise a move for Alex Telles before the window closes.

According to Mohamed Bouhafsi, the Old Trafford outfit have now submitted a second bid for the 27-year-old left back.





It will be interesting to see if Porto are willing to accept the offer.

Telles would be a superb signing for Solskjaer this summer. He would add a new dimension to the United attack along with his defensive qualities. The Brazilian is a lot better than Shaw going forward.

The 27-year-old is at the peak of his powers right now and a step up to the Premier League would be ideal. He could make an instant impact for Manchester United.

Bouhafsi claims that Telles has agreed to join Manchester United and the two clubs are discussing the fee now.

Manchester United will be hoping to wrap up the signing in the coming days. They should look to strengthen their attack as well before the window closes.

So far, Donny van de Beek has been the only signing for Manchester United and the Red Devils must bring in Telles and a quality winger if they want to retain their place in the top four this season.