Man Utd set to bid for Jadon Sancho this week

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Jadon Sancho all summer and it seems that they have not given up on him yet.

As per Sam Pilger, the Red Devils are all set to submit a new bid for the player this week.





Expect a #MUFC bid for Jadon Sancho this week. They are not giving up on him. — Sam Pilger (@sampilger) September 27, 2020

Yes, reports are true. They will make a bid for Sancho and don’t do it just for show. (Don’t trust the numbers you have seen.) No news on the Dortmund side. https://t.co/ruA4hqYBu6 — Constantin Eckner (@cc_eckner) September 27, 2020

It will be interesting to see if Dortmund are willing to sell the winger this late in the window. They wanted to sell Sancho before the 10th of August but United failed to reach an agreement by then.

If Dortmund were to sell Sancho now, they would struggle to find a proper replacement and it could affect their season negatively.

Sancho is a world-class player and he would improve every team in the Premier League. If he joins Manchester United, it would be a major coup for them.

The former City winger would add goals, flair and assists to the side. He would be a massive upgrade on the likes of Dan James. He scored 20 goals and picked up 20 assists last season.

If Manchester United want to fight for the top honours this season, they must sign players of Sancho’s calibre. The Premier League giants certainly have the finances to pull off big signings and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds in the coming days.