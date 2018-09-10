Man Utd ‘ready’ to move for Neves who’s completed more passes than Pogba & Matic

According to The Sun, Manchester United are ‘ready’ to move for Wolverhampton Wanderers’ defensive-midfielder Ruben Neves. The 21-year-old has started the new campaign in fantastic form after helping the Midlands outfit to promotion from the Championship last season.
The report says United manager Jose Mourinho was going make a move for Portuguese international after the 2018/19 campaign came to a close, but a January approach could now be on the cards. Neves averages more passes-per-game (68.8) than Paul Pogba (63.8) and Nemanja Matic (54) and has a higher completion ratio (85.8%) to theirs (81.6% and 85.2%) respectively.
Such has been his form since his 2017 arrival from FC Porto, both United and rivals Manchester City are looking to procure his signature. It may take a bid of £60m to lure him away from Molineux, but Mourinho is said to be willing to sign him. City boss Pep Guardiola wants him to make up for not signing Jorginho from Napoli.
As a result, Wolves could be faced with a number of bids for their deep-lying playmaker when the winter transfer window opens in January, but they have no obligation to sell given Neves’ contract doesn’t expire until 2023.
Stats from Transfermarkt.