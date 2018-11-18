Man Utd make transfer decision to secure Pickford from Everton

According to The Sun, Manchester United have made a transfer decision on Jordan Pickford that could set them back £60m. The Red Devils are desperate to replace David De Gea amid rumours he’s refusing to extend his contract and could leave the club next summer, and they’ve reportedly settled for England’s first-choice stopper in Pickford as the ‘perfect replacement’.
Pickford has made 58 appearances in all competitions for Everton since joining the club from Sunderland in 2017. The 24-year-old has made 15 clean sheets for Everton. Jose Mourinho is believed to be a big fan of Pickford, having shown interest in his signature back in February, and a new attempt to bring him to Old Trafford looks set to commence in January.
De Gea’s future is uncertain at United. The Spanish international, now regarded as the best goalkeeper in the world, isn’t any closer to putting pen to paper on a contract extension. It leaves the Manchester giants with a choice whether to cash in early for a tidy sum or risk losing him for nothing at the end of his contract.
Money isn’t a problem with United. They wouldn’t have any trouble meeting Pickford’s £60m asking price. One problem is that the goalkeeper signed a new deal with Everton over the summer, which may shut the door on a potential transfer. Time will time.
