Man Utd dealt blow as PSG ‘launch offensive’ for Camavinga, player ‘favours’ Ligue 1

Manchester United aren’t short of options in midfield with Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay, Donny van de Beek, Fred and Bruno Fernandes, but Foot Mercato say they’ve keen on signing Eduardo Camavinga.

The Red Devils’ pursuit of the highly-rated 18-year-old has suffered a blow, however, as Paris Saint-Germain will ‘launch an offensive’ that could be successful. Foot Mercato say Camavinga ‘favours’ the Parisians over United.

The French international rose through the youth ranks to Stade Rennais’ first-team in 2018/19 and has gone on to make 83 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals with five assists.

Camavinga looks to have a bright future which is why so many clubs are monitoring his progress at Rennes, but it doesn’t appear United will have much luck landing his signature.

The £34m-rated midfielder has so far spent his entire career in France while representing the national team, so it’s not a surprise he wants to stay while he’s young. PSG are are much more attractive proposition too as they now boast having Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum, and Lionel Messi among others.

United can’t compete with that, so they may be resigned to lose out on Camavinga. Whether they stand a chance of luring him away from France in the future remains to be seen, however, as he’d be on big money if he joined PSG and would have a lofty valuation if he realises his potential.

The Parisians are blowing most clubs out of the water financially too, so they can’t be bullied in negotiations. And because PSG need not sell valuable assets, they aren’t under pressure to cash in.

Stats from Transfermarkt.

Read: Newcastle post healthy financial results despite taking hit in pandemic