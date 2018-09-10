Blog Competitions English Premier League Man Utd could lose ‘no rush’ Shaw as contract winds down, Tottenham keen to capitalise

10 September, 2018 English Premier League, Manchester United, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours


According to The Sun, Manchester United could lose Luke Shaw for nothing at the end of the season. The left-back’s contract is winding down and will expire next summer, but he’s reportedly in ‘no rush’ to extend his stay.

Tottenham, who were heavily-linked to Shaw in the past, remain interested in his signature, but the former Southampton defender could yet stay at Old Trafford given he’s since returned to the starting lineup.

Signed from the Saints in 2014, the 23-year-old has gone on to make 70 appearances in all competitions for United, winning the Europa League, League Cup and Community Shield.

Under manager Jose Mourinho, however, Shaw lost his place in the starting lineup and looked to be on his way out of the club until he rose from the ashes like a phoenix this summer.

After the high-profile bust-up with Mourinho, the England international is finally proving his worth and has been a standout performer for the Red Devils so far – four Premier League appearances, one goal.

Despite his four-year deal being up next summer, Shaw could stay at United due to his change in circumstances. If he’s a regular at left-back, finally keeping Ashley Young at bay, it’s unlikely he would want to leave and that the Manchester giants would sell him.

