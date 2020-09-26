Man Utd convinced they will sign Alex Telles

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Porto defender Alex Telles for a while now.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Premier League giants are convinced that the 27-year-old will move to Old Trafford before the transfer window closes.





The journalist also confirms that he is not the only left-back Manchester United are currently looking at.

…talks still on for Alex Telles with Porto. Slow deal but #MUFC working on it. Remember: he’s not the only option as LB but Man United are convinced they can find an agreement with Porto soon. 🛑 #ManUtd https://t.co/0zCXisjPzF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 25, 2020

There is no doubt that Manchester United need to improve their left-back options and Telles would be an upgrade or Luke Shaw.

The Brazilian is a lot better going forward and he would add a new dimension to Manchester United’s attack.

It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can secure an agreement in the coming days now.

Manchester United have the resources to pull off a transfer like this and Woodward must look to back his manager in the market this summer. The Red Devils did well to finish in the top four last year but they need more strengthening if they are to challenge for the top honours.

Alex Telles is at the peak of his career right now and he should be able to settle in quickly and make an immediate impact at Manchester United.