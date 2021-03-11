Man Utd and PSG turned down chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, claims Italian journalist

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain both rejected the opportunity to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus last summer, according to La Repubblica journalist Emanuele Gamba.

The 36-year-old’s future has been at the centre of a lot of speculation in the last few days following Juventus’ early exit from the Champions League at the hands of Porto.





This is the third year in a row that the Italian giants have suffered disappointment in Europe, having previously been knocked out by Ajax and Lyon.

Given the current financial climate, Juventus’ failings on the pitch and Ronaldo’s ambition, it would not be surprising to see the Portuguese forward move on in the upcoming transfer window.

Two clubs that have apparently already turned down Ronaldo once are Man Utd and PSG, according to Italian journalist Emanuele Gamba, who claims that super-agent Jorge Mendes offered his client to both sides.

Speaking to Calciomercato, Gamba said: “Will Ronaldo go away? I think the only time there was a chance that he would leave was last summer. I think his staff moved in that direction, and (Jorge) Mendes moved to see if there was any (interest).

“Essentially, Mendes had urged Man Utd and PSG (to sign Ronaldo), who both said ‘no’.”

The forward has constantly been loosely linked with a return to Old Trafford for the best part of the last decade.

Having previously played for the Red Devils for six seasons – winning three Premier League titles, a Champions League, and a Ballon d’Or – it would be a fairytale homecoming for the Portuguese.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may be in the hunt for a new striker in the transfer window, given Anthony Martial’s disappointing goalscoring return and reports that Edinson Cavani could move on. Ronaldo would be a popular incoming, although they may push harder for the much younger Erling Braut Haaland.

Meanwhile, PSG are always on the lookout for a new superstar. With star men Kylian Mbappe and Neymar regularly linked with moves away from Les Parisiens, a move for Ronaldo wouldn’t be completely out of the question.

