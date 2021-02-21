Man City, Man United and Chelsea get to know of Erling Haaland’s contract demands

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland will demand a salary of around £300,000-a-week to switch clubs during the summer transfer window, The Star reports.

Haaland has been in exceptional form for Dortmund this term and he has bagged 27 goals and seven assists from just 25 appearances in all competitions.





He currently has a £68m release clause on his Dortmund contract which becomes active in June 2022 but there are suggestions that he could be sold this summer for a higher fee.

Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea have been credited with an interest and it is reported that Dortmund will want £100 million to part ways with the 20-year-old.

Meanwhile, Haaland will reportedly demand a five-year contract worth £300,000-a-week in order to make the move to a new club later this year.

Sportslens view:

Haaland is one of the leading strikers in world football and he has proved his credentials at the big stage with 18 goals from just 13 Champions League appearances.

He should be in demand this summer and there is plenty of competition with Barcelona and Real Madrid also likely to compete for his signature.

City, United and Chelsea all have players who are on a salary package of more than £300,000-a-week and they are capable of meeting Haaland’s demands.

However, a summer deal still remains complex due to Haaland’s super-agent Mino Raiola, who is bound to demand significant fees for the deal to go through.

Any interested side in Haaland will need a combined £178m for the transfer and basic wages and this may rise well above £200m with the signing-on and agent fees involved.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com