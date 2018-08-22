According to Don Balon, Manchester City could agree a deal with Barcelona for Jasper Cillessen, with manager Pep Guardiola planning a ‘last-minute signing’ before the summer transfer window closes. With Claudio Bravo having suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon on Monday, Cillessen could be a shrewd replacement as a backup to Ederson.
The Dutch international, who has made 40 appearances for his country, has struggled for playing time at Barca. Cillessen has played second fiddle to Marc-Andre ter Stegen between the sticks and could be open to a move away from the Nou Camp if he’s promised more opportunities.
Signed from Ajax in 2016, the 29-year-old has made just 21 appearances for the Catalan giants, spending the majority of his time on the bench. Don Balon say the goalkeeper has a £60m release clause but City can’t make a permanent signing as the window has closed. They can sign him on loan if they move quickly before August comes to an end.
Guardiola would be pinching a player from the club he managed between 2008-2012 and won three Liga titles and two Champions League trophies at. Cillessen wouldn’t be an immediate starter if he did join City, but if he feels his chances are better elsewhere, he could push for a move to the Etihad.
