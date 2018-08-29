Man City consider Neves who Jose wants at Man Utd, director held talks with agent

According to Goal, Manchester City are considering a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers’ central-midfielder Ruben Neves – a player Jose Mourinho is reportedly desperate to sign at Manchester United. The 21-year-old, who joined Wolves from FC Porto in 2017, has been a standout performer for the Midlands club but could be on his way out of Molineux in January. Both Manchester giants could be competing for his signature when the winter window opens.
City’s Sporting Director Txiki Begiristain has met with agent Jorge Mendes, with the pair having a positive relationship, having worked together on deals for Nicolas Otamendi, Bernardo Silva and Ederson in the past. The Sky Blues are hoping Mendes and Wolves consider a sale for Neves, but suitors might have to pay £60m for the talented technician.
The Citizens are keen on his signature, but United’s alleged interest could throw a spanner in the works. After losing out on Alexis Sanchez and Fred to the Red Devils and Jorginho to Chelsea, City won’t want to miss out on another transfer target. Neves is a player manager Pep Guardiola admires and believes his side can be strengthened by signing. Movement could be made in January.
Stats from Transfermarkt.