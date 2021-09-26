Mallorca vs Osasuna live stream, preview, team news & prediction

Mallorca will be looking to return to winning ways when they take on Osasuna in the La Liga clash at the Iberostar Stadium on Sunday.

Mallorca vs Osasuna Team News

Mallorca have a long list of injuries with the likes of Antonio Raillo, Pablo Maffeo and Aleksander Sedlar are missing, while Takefusa Kubo picked up a knock against Real Madrid.

For Osasuna, the likes of Kike Barja, Ante Budimir and Javier Ontiveros are all unlikely to feature for this game.

Mallorca predicted starting line-up: Reina; Sastre, Valjent, Olivan, Costa; Baba, Sevilla; Ndiaye, Lee, Rodriguez; Nino

Osasuna predicted starting line-up: Herrera; Vidal, D Garcia, Hernandez, Sanchez; Brasanac, Moncayola, Torro; R Garcia, Kike, Torres

Mallorca vs Osasuna Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Mallorca vs Osasuna from bet365:

Match-winner:

Mallorca – 17/19

Draw – 2/1

Osasuna – 15/8

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 6/4

Under – 8/15

Mallorca vs Osasuna Prediction

Both teams find themselves on eight points from their opening six games. Mallorca are struggling in their recent games, having lost two of their last three, drawing the other one.

They are heading into this game on the back of a heavy 6-1 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid, and Luis Garcia Plaza’s men will be looking for a reaction.

Osasuna have also lost two of their last three games, winning the other one against Alaves. They lost 3-1 against Real Betis in their last game.

Prediction:

Both teams to score – 21/20 from bet365

