Malcom would be a terrific signing for Tottenham

According to reports from The Sun, Premier League duo Arsenal and Tottenham are looking to sign Malcolm from Barcelona in the January transfer window.
Malcom has long been regarded as one of the best young talents in world football, and Barcelona snapped him up for £36.5million over the summer.
Tottenham were heavily linked with a move for Malcom before, and they have a chance to sign him again. Malcom has struggled at the Catalan club, and has made just two appearances for Barca this season.
The defending La Liga champions are willing to listen to offers for Malcom – even on a short term basis. And that is where Spurs should capitalise ahead of Arsenal.
Mauricio Pochettino has hinted that Spurs could be looking to make incursions in the transfer market, and signing Malcom would be a fabulous move.
Spurs can sign him on loan and then later agree on a permanent deal next summer. Malcom would be looking for regular games, while Spurs will have one of the highly rated young talents on their books.
Pochettino has showed great success while working with young talents, and if he can land Malcom ahead of Arsenal it would smack of a masterstroke deal from him.