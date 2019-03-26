Make-or-break time for Swansea City with three games in a week

Swansea City visit Nottingham Forest in the Championship on Saturday aiming to keep their faint hopes of qualifying for the play-offs alive.
The Swans head into the game 15th in the table, 10 points adrift of the top six with 10 games remaining this season.
However, with two games in hand on sixth-placed Aston Villa, it is not too late for the Swans to put some pressure on the teams above them.
The clash at the City Ground is the start of a hectic period for the Welsh club, with home fixtures against Brentford and Middlesbrough scheduled for the following Tuesday and Saturday respectively.
Read on as we look at Swansea’s upcoming games and don’t miss an opportunity to win tickets for the Middlesbrough match on Saturday, April 6.
Forest failing to fire under O’Neill
Forest have been one of the biggest disappointments in the Championship this season, although they remain in the mix for a play-off spot.
A run of one win their last four matches has left Martin O’Neill’s side 11th in the table, three points behind Villa with eight games to play.
Swansea are unbeaten in their last four league meetings with Forest and they are capable of securing a positive result this weekend.
Swans can sting the Bees
Swansea have won their last six meetings with Brentford, with their last defeat against the Bees coming back in 2005.
They ran out 3-2 winners at Griffin Park when the two sides met in the Championship earlier this season, and thumped them 4-1 in the FA Cup during February.
Brentford have won just twice away from home this season and this should be a comfortable home victory for the Swans.
Boro will be a tough test
Middlesbrough are likely to be Swansea’s toughest test over the next three games, with Tony Pulis’ side proving tough to beat this season.
Their 31 goals conceded is the best in the division after 37 games, although just 40 scored highlights why they aren’t in the running for automatic promotion.
Swansea have lost just one of their last seven meetings with Boro in all competitions and this is another winnable game for Graham Potter’s side.
