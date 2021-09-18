Mainz and Freiburg face off in the Bundesliga on Saturday and they will be hoping to close in on the league leaders with a win.

Both teams have started the season well and they will fancy their chances of beating each other.

Mainz are fourth in the table with nine points and Freiburg are fifth with eight points. They will look to catch up with league leaders Wolfsburg this weekend.

Mainz vs Freiburg team news

Moussa Niakhate and Aaron Martin are ruled out with injuries for the home side.

The visitors will be without the services of Jonathan Schmidt and Nicolas Hofler.

Mainz: Zentner; St Juste, Bell, Hack; Widmer, Barreiro, Kohr, Lucoqui; Boetius; Burkardt, Ingvartsen

Freiburg: Flekken; Kubler, Lienhart, N Schlotterbeck, Gunter; Sallai, Keitel, Eggestein, Grigo; Jeong, Holer

Mainz vs Freiburg form guide

Mainz have bounced back with two back to back league wins after the defeat against Bochum.

They managed to beat Freiburg twice in the Bundesliga last season and the home fans will be hoping for more of the same this time around.

Meanwhile, Freiburg are still unbeaten in the Bundesliga this season and they will look to fix their disappointing head to head record against Mainz on their travels.

Mainz are undefeated in 13 of their last 14 home games against Freiburg.

Mainz vs Freiburg Betting odds

Mainz vs Freiburg prediction

The home side have an excellent head to head record against Freiburg at home and they are coming into this game on the back of two impressive performances.

Mainz will be confident of securing the three points here.

However, Freiburg have made themselves difficult to beat this season and they will be determined to grind out a positive result here.

The two sides are likely to cancel each other out.

Prediction: Match to end in a draw.

