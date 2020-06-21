MacAnthony says bids made for reported Rangers target Ivan Toney, responds to a Leeds fan

Darragh MacAnthony has claimed on Twitter that there have been bids for reported Rangers target Ivan Toney, and has also responded to a Leeds United fan.

Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry told The Daily Mail (print edition, page 79, June 9, 2020) that bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers and Celtic want to secure the services of the former Newcastle United striker in the summer transfer window.





Fry said that he has had agents tell him that Steven Gerrard’s side and Neil Lennon’s team are “very interested” in the 24-year-old, adding that they will have to pay £15 million in transfer fees.

Peterborough owner MacAnthony has said that there have been bids for Toney, but he has not mentioned from which clubs.

MacAnthony has also responded to a Leeds fan who is hoping for the Championship club to sign the former Newcastle man.

The Posh owner has made it clear that he will not sell the former Northampton Town striker on the cheap.

Yes, there is interest/bids etc. Was to be expected. I will never confirm from which clubs. https://t.co/mGSxtFJWhu — Darragh MacAnthony (@DMAC102) June 20, 2020

Listen as expected cause of whats been going on in world, people think they can get discounts 😂. Until they realize they cant. https://t.co/66RO31VnFW — Darragh MacAnthony (@DMAC102) June 20, 2020

Stats

According to Transfermarkt.co.uk, Toney scored 24 goals and provided six assists in 32 League One games for Peterborough this season, and scored 16 goals and provided seven assists in 44 matches for the Posh during the 2018-19 campaign.