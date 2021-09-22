Lyon takes on Troyes in the French league during the midweek and they will be looking to bounce back from their defeat at the weekend.

The home side are coming into this game on the back of a 2-1 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain.

Meanwhile, Troyes have started the season in abysmal form and they are winless in five of their last six matches in the league.

Lyon vs Troyes team news

The home side will be without the services of Tino Kadewere, Leo Dubois Lenny Pintor and Jeff Reine-Adelaide due to injury issues.

Meanwhile, the visitors will be without Renaud Ripart, Metinho, Yasser Larouci and Hyun-Jun Suk.

Lyon: Lopes; Emerson, Denayer, Boateng, Gusto; Caqueret, Guimaraes; Paqueta, Aouar, Shaqiri; Ekambi

Troyes: Gallon; Biancone, El Hajjam, Giraudon, Azamoum, Kabore; Tardieu, Kouame, Chavalerin, Rodrigues; Touzghar

Lyon vs Troyes form guide

Lyon have an excellent head to head record against Troyes and they have managed to win their last six matches against today’s opposition.

The home side are unbeaten in four of their last five matches across all competitions and they will be determined to bounce back with a win here.

Meanwhile, Troyes are unbeaten in their last two matches but they have picked up just one win from their last six outings.

The visitors have conceded 17 goals in their last six meetings against Lyon as well.

Lyon vs Troyes betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Lyon vs Troyes from bet365:

Match-winner:

Lyon – 3/10

Draw – 4/1

Troyes– 10/1

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 53/100

Under – 16/9

Lyon vs Troyes prediction

Despite the defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in their last match, Lyon are the favourites heading into this contest and they should be able to extend their impressive track record against Troyes with another win here.

Prediction: Lyon to win.

