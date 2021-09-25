Lorient travel to Lyon for their Ligue 1 game this weekend and they will be hoping to close in on the European places with a win.

Lyon have picked up four wins in their last five matches across all competitions and they will fancy their chances of picking up all three points at home.

Meanwhile, the visitors are unbeaten in their last four matches in the league and the two teams are separated by just one point in the table.

Lyon vs Lorient team news

Lyon will be without the services of Tino Kadewere, Moussa Dembele, Marcelo and Jeff Reine-Adelaide.

The visitors are without Fabien Lemoine, Jeremy Morel and Quentin Boisgard due to injuries. Moritz Jenz is suspended after he was sent off during the midweek against nice.

Lyon: Lopes; Dubois, Diomande, Denayer, Emerson; Caqueret, Guimaraes; Shaqiri, Paqueta, Aouar; Dembele

Lorient: Nardi; Hergault, Mendes, Laporte, Fontaine, Le Goff; Monconduit, Abergel, Le Fee; Grbic, Moffi

Lyon vs Lorient form guide

Both teams are in similar form right now.

Lyon have lost just one of their last six matches across all competitions and they have managed to score at least once in all of those games.

Meanwhile, Lorient have picked up three wins, two draws and a defeat in their last six league games.

Lyon vs Lorient betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Lyon vs Lorient from bet365:

Match-winner:

Lyon – 1/3

Draw – 17/4

Lorient – 17/2

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 4/9

Under – 11/5

Lyon vs Lorient prediction

On paper, Lyon are the better side here but they have been vulnerable at the back and Lorient will look to make the most of their defensive problems.

The home side have conceded 11 goals in seven league games.

Meanwhile, Lorient have kept a clean sheet in their last two matches in the league.

The last three matches between these two sides have seen both teams get on the score sheet. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top here. A high scoring game could be on the cards.

Prediction: Both teams to score.

