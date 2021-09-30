Lyon will be looking to pick up their second win of the group stages when they take on Brondby in the Europa League this week.

The two sides meet on Thursday at 17:45 pm BST.

The French outfit are coming into this game on the back of a draw against Lorient in the French league and they will be desperate to get back to winning ways here.

Meanwhile, the visitors have picked up two consecutive wins scoring ten goals in the process.

Lyon vs Brondby team news

Lyon will be without the services of Moussa Dembele, Marcelo and Tino Kadewere.

The visitors will be without Blas Riveros, Rasmus Wikstroem and Peter Bjur due to injuries.

Lyon: Lopes; Dubois, Diomande, Da Silva, Emerson; Caqueret, Guimaraes; Shaqiri, Paqueta, Aouar; Ekambi

Brondby: Hermansen; Borkeeiet, Maxso, Tshiembe; Bruus, Slimane, Radosevic, Frendrup, Mensah; Hedlund, Uhre

Lyon vs Brondby form guide

Lyon have failed to win two of their last three matches across all competitions and the home fans will be expecting a strong performance from the players here.

The French outfit managed to pick up a 2-0 win away from home against Rangers in their Europa League group opener and they will be hoping for a similar performance here.

Meanwhile, the visitors bounced back from their three-match winless run with two consecutive wins and they will fancy their chances of pulling off an upset here.

Lyon vs Brondby betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Lyon vs Brondby from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Lyon – 2/9

• Draw – 6/1

• Brondby – 12/1

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 4/9

• Under – 13/8

Lyon vs Brondby prediction

Lyon are undoubtedly the better team here and they are in better form as well.

The away side will need a massive stroke of luck to get something out of this contest and a home win seems extremely likely this week.

Prediction: Lyon to win.

