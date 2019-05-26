Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar says he would love to play for Manchester City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was impressed by the performances of Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar during the 2-2 draw between both sides in last November’s Champions League group game, dubbing the France Under-21 international “incredible”.
Liverpool are reportedly keen on a summer move for the youngster, with le10sport claiming manager Jurgen Klopp has switched his attentions on him.
However, it seems Aouar will prefer to play for the Premier League champions as he gave an exciting reply when asked if he would love to play for City.
Houssem Aouar asked if he’d like to play for Manchester City: “Wouldn’t you like to play for Manchester City? They are a big European club… then there is Pep Guardiola who is the reference for me in terms of a manager. He sees everything before anyone else.” (C+)
— Get French Football News (@GFFN) May 26, 2019
The 20-year-old finished the season with seven goals and 10 assists in 47 appearances across all competitions, and could be a great addition to the City side.
Aouar plays in central midfield and as a defensive midfielder, but he can also feature on the left wing, and such versatility is a feature Pep will cherish.
City are looking for a long-term replacement for Fernandinho and the Frenchman could be a fine successor to the Brazilian.
Given his comments, Aouar will surely jump at the chance to play under Guardiola, and his recent revelation will most likely trigger lots of transfer rumours linking him to City, especially in France.