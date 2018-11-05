Lyden reveals whether Villa will offer him a new contract

Aston Villa midfielder Jordan Lyden has explained how he can get himself a new contract with the Midlands outfit – by performing well during his loan spell at Oldham Athletic.
The 22-year-old arrived at Boundary Park over the summer and will return to Villa Park on January 2019. He’s hoping he’s done in enough in his short stint with Frankie Bunn’s side to convince the Villa hierarchy to extend his contract past the summer.
He said to the Oldham Chronicle: “For me personally, I just need game time now. Villa have told me that if I get game time here, then we can talk about a new contract when I go back. I’d like to stay here for the season, get Oldham promoted and then hopefully I can push on back at Villa from there.”
Lyden rose through the youth ranks to the Villa first-team in 2016 and has gone on to make eight appearances in all competitions. The midfielder racked up over 50 appearances for the reserve side and has embarked on a loan move in a bid to get much-needed competitive football.
The Australian’s Villa career hangs in the balance as he’s out of favour and out of contract at the end of the season, but all is not lost for Lyden. Dean Smith has previously stated he’s keeping tabs on the players out on loan, so if the 22-year-old can impress in League Two, he gives himself a chance of extending his stay at Villa Park.
