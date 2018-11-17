Lustig could leave Celtic next summer after being linked with return to homeland

According to FotbollDirekt, Mikael Lustig could leave Celtic next summer, with AIK looking to procure the defender’s signature. Lustig remains a key player in the Celtic side but his contract expires at the end of the season. The 31-year-old has talked up the prospect of putting pen to paper on an extension, but there is a possibility that 2018/19 will be his final campaign at Parkhead.
Lustig has been an outstanding servant for Celtic since his 2012-move from Rosenborg, making more than 250 appearances in all competitions, but his form over the last year has wavered. The Swedish international, who boasts 71 caps for his country, has played in 11 of Celtic’s 12 Premiership games this season, keeping Cristian Gamboa and Anthony Ralston out of the side.
As per the Daily Record, AIK Sporting Director Bjorn Wesstrom admitted interest in the Celtic defender, saying: “I just have to stress very strongly here that this is a player who has a contract that is a year left and to contact him now, we must have Celtic’s blessing, and we have not requested that.”
There’s a chance Lustig could yet sign a new deal with Celtic, but he may also have a difficult decision to make on what to do next summer. His career started in Sweden and may yet finish there after six years in Scotland.
Stats from Transfermarkt.