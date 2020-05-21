Luke Shaw heaps praise on Mason Greenwood and likens him to Robin van Persie

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has spoken highly about club graduate Mason Greenwood and believes the teenager has the potential to reach the heights of former Red Devil Robin van Persie.

The 18-year-old has enjoyed a terrific breakthrough season with the senior squad this term and he has bagged 12 goals and registered four assists from 36 outings for the club.

As a result, the forward has been earning plaudits from a number of current and ex-players and Shaw has become the latest to heap praise on the youngster’s qualities.

In a short space of time, Greenwood has caught the eye with his knack of scoring goals and Shaw highlighted the same, writing in his weekly lockdown diary.

Meanwhile, the United graduate has been compared to Van Persie due to the familiarity in his style of play and Shaw believes Greenwood has the potential to emulate the former Netherlands international.

“He’s had a fantastic first season in the first team. He’s clearly a natural goalscorer. This season – even though he doesn’t start all the time – his goals return and his stats are great, and he’s got some assists too. For someone so young, in their first season, he’s done brilliantly,” Shaw observed.

“He’s still got so much to learn, but if he carries on working hard and pushes himself every day then I don’t see why we can’t see him turn into another Robin van Persie or a player of that style that’ll score lots of goals for us. Surely the fact that he’s so two-footed, it’s unbelievable.”

Greenwood has started only 40 percent of his 36 appearances this season and in terms of the Premier League, he has made just four starts from the 22 games, where he has featured.

Still, he has made a good impression in the top-flight with five goals in the process and he should only improve further, provided he remains grounded and focused on taking any opportunities which come his way.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has restricted the workload for Greenwood this term but that seems a sensible decision, given there is the need to protect the youngster from any early career injuries.

Meanwhile, Greenwood has predominantly featured on the right side of the attack for United compared to his preferred number nine role. He should get more chances to lead the line in the future due to his natural finishing abilities.

