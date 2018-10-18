Luke Shaw commits future to Manchester United

Luke Shaw has ended speculation about his future at Old Trafford by putting pen to paper on a new 5-year deal worth £150,000 per week, according to BBC Sport.
The 23-year-old has enjoyed a fabulous start to the campaign after being plagued by injuries during his time with the Red Devils.
Upturn in fortunes
A serious leg break in 2015 left Shaw’s career in jeopardy. The Left-back recently admitted:
“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t think about stopping playing,”.
“I had a lot of complications with my leg and that was the really hard moment for me in my career”
Despite a stormy relationship with United boss Jose Mourinho, Shaw has knuckled down to impress both the Old Trafford faithful and the Portuguese to become an integral part of their starting line-up.
Shaw started his career with Southampton, and was signed from The Saints in 2014 for a reported fee of around £30m. A deal that made him the world’s most expensive teenager at the time.
Injuries and poor form have restricted the full-back to just 75 appearances during his time in Manchester, but now looking leaner and fitter he has the opportunity to go on and become a regular as United go in search of silverware.
Shaw will also be hoping to add to his eight International caps after recently being selected in the squad for England’s UEFA Nations Cup clashes.