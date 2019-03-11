Luke Freeman reacts to Leeds’ reported interest in him

Leeds have been linked with a move for the QPR midfielder Luke Freeman.
The player has now responded to speculations surrounding his future and his comments will delight the QPR fans.
Freeman revealed to West London Sport that he is fully focused on the task at hand and he is not concentrating on his future right now.
The midfielder wants to finish the season strongly with QPR before deciding on his future.
He said: “I’m not concentrating on that at all. We’ve got 10 games left of the season, the most important thing is QPR. So I will concentrate on QPR picking up points and winning games.”
The Championship ace has been in good form this year and Marcelo Bielsa’s reported interest in him makes a lot of sense. He has 8 goals and 4 assists for QPR this season.
Leeds could use more goals from midfield and Freeman would be an ideal signing.
The Whites will need more depth and quality if they manage to secure promotion to the Premier League and someone like Freeman could prove to be a handy option next year.
It will be interesting to see if they make a move for the player in summer.
If Leeds manage to secure Premier League football, Freeman might be tempted to make the move. It won’t be easy to turn down the chance of top division football.