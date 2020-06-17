Luke Edwards shares light on Henry Mauriss bid; George Caulkin responds

Last week, Luke Edwards of The Telegraph, wrote that Newcastle United have an American buyer as a back-up if the Saudi Arabia takeover collapses.

An interesting development took place this morning that adds another twist in the Newcastle United takeover saga.

According to reports from The Chronicle, American businessman Henry Mauriss and his firm have lodged a formal offer to buy Newcastle United.

The report claims that the proposal from Mauriss is worth £350 million, although the current regime is yet to comment on that offer.

The World Trade Organisation released a report yesterday where it was stated that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was behind beoutQ. The ruling now raises serious questions over whether the Premier League can approve the £300m takeover bid from the Saudi consortium.

In a series of tweets, Luke Edwards is trying to point out that people are desperate to dismiss the Mauriss links. It’s a credit to him that he has checked all backgrounds before producing the article.

He adds that the Saudi takeover could be blocked by the Premier League and that possibility still remains. However, he is assured of the fact that Mauriss has a team in place, and has plans to end the Mike Ashley era.

People desperate for Ashley to get out, dismiss potential buyer, criticise journs for reporting another bidder. Why? Because they’ve fallen in love with idea of a takeover that hasn’t happened, we know v little about and may not even happen. I just want Ashley gone #nufc — Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) June 17, 2020

So let me give some background, I’ve known of his interest since end of last year. I knew there was a second bidder in March/April, but did not report because heard it all before and I’m very wary. It took weeks for me to be satisfied its genuine and reported it last week… — Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) June 17, 2020

George Caulkin of The Athletic, one of the most reliable journalists around covering Newcastle, has posted a reply to Edwards’s tweet. He claims that people have rightly dismissed the previous bidders and there was a lot of scepticism regarding Amanda Staveley’s bid as well.

I don’t agree. People have (rightly) dismissed previous bidders. There was huge scepticism about BZG & Kenyon, even though they had Ashley’s tacit support or reached a certain stage. Lots of people were sceptical about Staveley! Here it’s about timing & his lack of profile. — George Caulkin (@GeorgeCaulkin) June 17, 2020

Staveley’s certainly done a good job of raising profile. She has regained credibility after Dec 2017 debacle and has got closer to a takeover than anyone before, which I believe you said entirely accurately. But after 11 weeks, it still hasn’t happened despite all the confidence — Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) June 17, 2020

We all know that Mike Ashley has already agreed a £300m deal to sell Newcastle, and a part payment has already been paid, which is non-refundable. The potential new owners – the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, Reuben Brothers and PCP Capital Partners – are waiting for the final verdict from the Premier League.