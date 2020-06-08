According to The Telegraph’s Luke Edwards, American businessman Henry Mauriss is indeed interested in buying Newcastle United and already has a team in place to get the deal done should Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund’s £300 million takeover collapse.

The project has been dubbed “serious and credible”, and Edwards took to Twitter to react to his report thus:





I understand the scepticism but I’ve spent some time looking into this and I’m satisfied it’s genuine and credible enough to report. Which I have done — Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) June 8, 2020

The Premier League is yet to make a decision on PIF’s bid, with its Owners’ and Directors’ Test already entering into the third month, and it remains to be seen what the outcome will be.

Newcastle believe Mauriss is ready to move quickly and decisively in order to succeed Mike Ashley as owner should the current takeover bid collapse, and his legal team has reportedly claimed that he would pass the Owners’ and Directors’ Test in less than three weeks.

The American is an MLB (Major League Baseball) fanatic and a Tottenham Hotspur fan, and it has been claimed that he has offered £50million Ashley more than the Saudi-led bid.

Should he succeed in buying Newcastle, Mauriss plans to follow the blueprints of Liverpool owners and fellow Americans Fenway Sports Group.

The Californian is the CEO of ClearTV Media, and is said to be desperate to become Newcastle’s new owner.

His dreams will only come true if the World Trade Organization’s ruling that Saudi is behind pirate satellite station beoutQ is enough to stop the Premier League from ratifying PIF’s takeover.