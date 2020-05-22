Luke Edwards and Pete Graves say the Premier League is yet to greenlight Newcastle United takeover

The Sun reported last night that the Premier League had given the green light for the Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund takeover of Newcastle United to go ahead.

The news outlet claimed that an official announcement is set to be made on or before June 1, with only the transfer of funds and paperwork left to be sorted as the PIF have passed the Premier League’s Directors’ and Owners’ test.

However, Telegraph’s Luke Edwards has reported that while the takeover remains imminent, there has been no official or unofficial notification from Premier League given to anyone currently involved in running/ownership of the Magpies that they are going to greenlight the takeover.

There has been no official or unofficial notification from Premier League given to anyone currently involved in running/ownership of #nufc that they’re going to greenlight #NUFCTakeover So, what does that mean? Mainly nothing has changed yet. The takeover remains “imminent” — Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) May 22, 2020

It’s a claim Sky Sports’ Pete Graves has backed after Newcastle fans demanded further clarifications.

He's referring to sellers and buyers. And he's right. — Pete Graves (@PeteGravesTV) May 22, 2020

Because they haven’t been told it’s going to be green lighted. Maybe the buyers have been told, but the sellers haven’t. — Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) May 22, 2020

Newcastle fans will definitely not be happy with the latest updates from the journalists, but while nothing has changed according to them, there is hope that the takeover will definitely go through, with the question now, “when”, and not “if”.

The takeover saga continues to take twists and turns, and from the look of things, they won’t stop until an official announcement is made.