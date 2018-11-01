Blog Teams Leeds United Luke Ayling urges Leeds fans to sing louder after Sky Sports reportedly drowned out profane chants

Luke Ayling urges Leeds fans to sing louder after Sky Sports reportedly drowned out profane chants

1 November, 2018 English Championship, General Football News, Leeds United, Site News


Some Leeds United fans are pissed at Sky Sports after the club only received £7.5million in TV money for last season. Despite finishing mid-table, the Whites are one of Championship highest earners, but the money pales in comparison to the £100million a bottom Premier League side rakes in.

The broadcaster also frequently disrupts the club’s kick-off times, which often affects fans’ pre-planned travel and accommodation arrangements.

A section of Leeds supporters voiced out their frustration at Sky Sports during the home league clash with Nottingham Forest last Saturday.

According to Daily Mail, the disgruntled fans chanted ‘Sky TV is f****** s***’, forcing the station to hush the regular chants by a process known as ‘dampening’.

Leeds centre-back Luke Ayling, however, saw the funny side to the news, has commented on social media micro-blogging site Twitter.

Given how unpredictable the F.A have been when it comes to sanctioning footballers’ social media activities, one can only hope Ayling won’t end up landing himself in disciplinary hot water after his latest tweet.

Swearing is prohibited on national television, and Sky Sports are only doing the right thing by censoring it at Leeds games via dampening.

The currently-injured defender appears to have offered the aggrieved fans his support, although it looks like he was only catching some fun.

The F.A, though, sometimes have a poor sense of humour, and Ayling might have to watch his back on social media going forward.

‘Give the lad a break’ - Lee McCulloch defends Sadiq after poor Rangers performance
Report: Juventus set sight on Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen

About The Author

Alani Adefunmiloye

The Pep Guardiola of soccer writing?