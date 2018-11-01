Luke Ayling urges Leeds fans to sing louder after Sky Sports reportedly drowned out profane chants

Some Leeds United fans are pissed at Sky Sports after the club only received £7.5million in TV money for last season. Despite finishing mid-table, the Whites are one of Championship highest earners, but the money pales in comparison to the £100million a bottom Premier League side rakes in.
The broadcaster also frequently disrupts the club’s kick-off times, which often affects fans’ pre-planned travel and accommodation arrangements.
A section of Leeds supporters voiced out their frustration at Sky Sports during the home league clash with Nottingham Forest last Saturday.
According to Daily Mail, the disgruntled fans chanted ‘Sky TV is f****** s***’, forcing the station to hush the regular chants by a process known as ‘dampening’.
Leeds centre-back Luke Ayling, however, saw the funny side to the news, has commented on social media micro-blogging site Twitter.
Have to sing a little louder on Sunday lads 🤦🏼♂️😂💙 #mot pic.twitter.com/m6kvqRQuc1
— Luke Ayling (@lukeayling_8) November 1, 2018
Given how unpredictable the F.A have been when it comes to sanctioning footballers’ social media activities, one can only hope Ayling won’t end up landing himself in disciplinary hot water after his latest tweet.
Swearing is prohibited on national television, and Sky Sports are only doing the right thing by censoring it at Leeds games via dampening.
The currently-injured defender appears to have offered the aggrieved fans his support, although it looks like he was only catching some fun.
The F.A, though, sometimes have a poor sense of humour, and Ayling might have to watch his back on social media going forward.