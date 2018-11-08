Luke Ayling responds to Patrick Bamford’s Twitter post

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has posted a message on social networking site Twitter giving an update on his rehab.
Bamford, who joined Leeds United during the summer transfer window from Middlesbrough, is out of action until at least January after suffering a knee ligament injury while on Under-23 duty.
The striker has taken to Twitter to post a picture of his rehab program, and he is looking in a good shape already.
Leeds defender Luke Ayling responded to his tweet, saying “Looking so strong”.
Looking so strong 💪🏼👌🏻👀
— Luke Ayling (@lukeayling_8) November 8, 2018
Like Bamford, Ayling is currently out injured as well. The 27-year-old picked up a knee injury last month, and will be out for at least two months.
He was in good form before picking up the injury. Ayling made 16 appearances this season in all competitions and scored one goal.
The news has come as a relief for Leeds fans who will be desperate to see both Ayling and Bamford returning to action at the earliest.
Leeds United find themselves at the top of the Championship table after 16 games.