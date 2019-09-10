Luke Ayling reacts as Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips signs new deal

Leeds United confirmed yesterday that midfielder Kalvin Phillips has signed a new long term deal at the Yorkshire club.
The 23-year-old, who was reportedly wanted by several Premier League clubs in the summer, has now signed a new five-year deal at the club.
Leeds defender Luke Ayling took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after the club officially announced the news. He wrote:
Think there could be some happy people tonight 💙💛💙💛 https://t.co/U1ve4ieTmH
— Luke Ayling (@lukeayling_8) September 9, 2019
Phillips was everpresent for Marcelo Bielsa’s side last season and was arguably one of the best central midfielders in the Championship.
He is absolutely vital to Bielsa’s plans, and Leeds were reluctant to let him go despite strong interest from Premier League clubs during the summer.
The midfielder has started the season strongly, and he is expected to play a big role for the club this time around as Leeds aim for promotion to the Premier League once again.
Ayling is absolutely spot on. Leeds fans were hoping for this news desperately, and they were over the moon once the news broke out.
Leeds are one of the favourites for promotion this season, and they have started the 2019-20 campaign strongly. The Whites will face Barnsley in their next Championship match after the international break.